The Marlins placed Stowers on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left oblique strain.

Per Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com, Marlins manager Clayton McCullough noted that Stowers is likely to miss "several weeks" due to a Grade 1 strain, which resulted in the All-Star outfielder being scratched ahead of Saturday's game against the Red Sox. Miami recalled Joey Wiemer from Triple-A Jacksonville to burnish the team's depth in the outfield, but Dane Myers, Derek Hill and Eric Wagaman may be likelier candidates to see more opportunities while Stowers is on the shelf.