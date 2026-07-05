Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Homers again in win

Stowers went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.

Stowers has homered three times over the last two games. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 contests, going 18-for-52 (.346) in that span with four homers, 12 RBI, four doubles and two triples. His power took some time to show up this season, but he's gotten himself on track in recent weeks. He's now batting .247 with an .805 OPS, 11 homers, 39 RBI, 35 runs scored, one stolen base, 16 doubles and three triples over 66 contests.