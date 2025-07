Stowers (illness) is starting in left field and batting cleanup Sunday against the Cardinals.

The 27-year-old was scratched from the lineup Monday due to an illness, but it's apparently not a serious issue since he's back in the starting nine a day later. Stowers is batting a ridiculous .439 (18-for-41) with four doubles and seven homers in his past 12 games, boosting his OPS for the season to .952.