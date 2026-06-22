Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Launches eighth homer

Stowers went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

Stowers opened the scoring in the second inning, taking Logan Webb deep for a solo shot that proved to be a key run in Miami's one-run victory. The homer was his eighth of the season and continued a recent power surge, as he has now gone deep three times in his last four games. The outfielder is batting .230 with five homers and 17 RBI across 17 June contests. On the season, Stowers is slashing .223/.319/.416 with 12 doubles, one triple, 28 RBI, 25 runs scored and one stolen base through 54 games.