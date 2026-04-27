Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Makes first career start at 1B
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stowers got the start at first base Sunday and went 0-for-4 in a loss to the Giants.
It was the 28-year-old's first career action at first base, and his first 239 big-league games all came in the outfield or at DH. Stowers could get a longer look at the position as the Marlins search for a long-term answer, but Connor Norby appears to be manager Clayton McCullough's first choice for now. In six games since recovering from a hamstring strain and making his belated 2026 debut. Stowers is batting .273 (6-for-22) with three doubles, but he's still looking for his first homer and first RBI.
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