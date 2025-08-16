Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Saturday that Stowers will be placed on the injured list and is slated to miss "several weeks" due to a Grade 1 left side strain, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

After Stowers wasn't included in the lineup prior to Saturday's game against the Red Sox, McCullough indicated that the outfielder's absence was precautionary, per Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network. However, that outlook has shifted significantly, as Stowers is now headed to the IL and is expected to be sidelined for more than the 10-day minimum. The loss of Stowers is a major blow to Miami's offense, as he had broken out this season with 25 home runs, 73 RBI, 51 runs scored and five stolen bases through 117 games. Heriberto Hernandez started in left field against Boston on Saturday and could get the bulk of the opportunities at that position until Stowers is able to return to action.