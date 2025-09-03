Stowers (oblique) is set to resume baseball activities Wednesday and is expected to report to Triple-A Jacksonville for a rehab assignment over the weekend, MLB.com reports.

Stowers has been on the 10-day injured list since Aug. 17 due to a Grade 1 left oblique strain, but the outfielder doesn't look as though he'll require an extended ramp-up period before rejoining the Marlins. Before getting hurt, the first-time All-Star had been enjoying a breakout season for Miami, slashing .288/.368/.544 with 25 home runs, five stolen bases, 73 RBI and 61 runs in 117 games.