Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Reaches base five times Friday

Stowers went 4-for-4 with two RBI and a walk during the Marlins' 4-3 loss to the Angels on Friday.

Stowers ended up reaching base safely in all five of his plate appearances in Friday's loss. He put the Marlins on the board in the fourth inning after drawing a bases-loaded walk before giving his team a 2-1 lead in the sixth with an RBI single. His four hits tied a season high that he set three times earlier in the year, two of which have come since the All-Star break. Stowers has a .785 OPS with one steal, 16 home runs and 50 RBI over 391 plate appearances this season.