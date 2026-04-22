Stowers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Stowers missed the first three weeks of the season due to a right hamstring strain before coming off the injured list Sunday and starting in each of the Marlins' subsequent three games while going 3-for-10 with a double, two walks and two runs. The 28-year-old hasn't suffered any reported setbacks since returning, so his absence Wednesday looks to be the result of him getting rest for a day game after a night game.