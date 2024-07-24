Tyler allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in a no-decision Tuesday against Baltimore. He struck out five.

Tyler was lucky to hold the Orioles to just three runs Tuesday -- he benefited from a pair of Baltimore outs on the base paths in addition to a key double-play ball in the first inning. Still, it took the 27-year-old Tyler 94 pitches to make it through 4.2 frames. Overall, the right-hander has been a solid stopgap in an injury-depleted Marlins' rotation -- Tyler hadn't allowed more than two runs or four hits in any of his four outings prior to Tuesday. He's 0-1 with a 3.92 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB across 20.2 innings in the majors this year. Tyler's currently lined up to face the Brewers on the road in his next start this weekend.