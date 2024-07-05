Tyler allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Boston on Thursday.

Tyler couldn't come close to matching the dominant performance of opposing starter Nick Pivetta, but he was able to keep the Marlins in the contest and was taken off the hook for a loss after Miami posted an eighth-inning rally. Tyler's 5.1 frames were a career high, and he has now given up two or fewer runs in each of his four appearances this season, though he's totaled just 16 frames over those outings. The right-hander has pitched well enough with a 3.38 overall ERA to remain in Miami's rotation for the time being, though it remains to be seen if he'll stick around once the team's staff starts to get healthy.