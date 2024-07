The Marlins recalled Tyler from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. He'll start Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

As expected, Tyler will join the Marlins' active roster to make his fourth big-league start of the season. While he'll face a tough Orioles lineup, Tyler showed well in some difficult matchups earlier in the season. Tyler logged a 3.21 ERA with nine strikeouts across 14.0 innings in his three starts, which came against Boston, Philadelphia and Seattle.