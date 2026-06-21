Marlins' Liam Hicks: Heads to IL with back strain

The Marlins placed Hicks on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a lower-back strain.

Hicks was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 6-3 win over the Giants due to what was initially reported as lower-back tightness, and he'll miss at least another nine days after being diagnosed with a strain. Per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, manager Clayton McCullough said that he believes that Hicks' injury was detected quickly enough for him to avoid an extended absence, though the skipper acknowledged that the Marlins won't known until around the middle of the week whether the 27-year-old has a chance at returning from the IL when first eligible June 30. Griffin Conine (hamstring) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Sunday and is the most likely candidate to fill Hicks' vacated spot in the lineup.