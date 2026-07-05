Marlins' Liam Hicks: Knocks three hits in win

Hicks went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.

Hicks has come back hot after a minimum stay on the injured list due to a back issue. He's gone 9-for-23 (.391) since his return while making starts at catcher (one), first base (two) and designated hitter (two) in that span. He's had a consistent enough bat to be a near-everyday presence in the lineup for the Marlins. Hicks is hitting .288 with an .830 OPS, 13 home runs, 54 RBI, 48 runs scored, seven doubles, one triple and a stolen base over 78 contests. He continues to primarily bat out of the leadoff spot versus right-handed pitchers.