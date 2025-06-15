Hicks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

The left-handed-hitting Hicks will hit the bench for the fourth time in five games, with the Marlins facing three left-handed starting pitchers during that stretch. The Marlins should continue to make room for Hicks and fellow catcher Agustin Ramirez in the lineup when the team faces right-handed pitching, but Nick Fortes will likely see the bulk of the starts behind the dish versus lefties. Hicks is slashing a magnificent .302/.374/.500 in 107 plate appearances against righties this season.