Schiraldi is joining the Marlins along with Brayan Hernandez, Brandon Miller and Pablo Lopez as part of the David Phelps trade, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound son of former major-league hurler Calvin Schiraldi held a 4.58 ERA with 63 strikeouts and 27 walks in 37.1 innings for High-A Modesto. Jupiter would appear to be his first stop with his new organization, and it'll probably take time to carve out a clear path to the majors. Schiraldi, who turns 24 on July 25, currently profiles as a high-strikeout, high-walk reliever thanks to his big fastball and control that's a work in progress, according to Sherman, so perhaps the University of Texas alum will emerge in a high-leverage, late-innings job in the best-case scenario.