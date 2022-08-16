Williams will start at second base and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Padres, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Williams will make his fourth start in five games Tuesday, but his inclusion in the lineup is likely a byproduct of southpaw Sean Manaea taking the hill for Miami. Even though his opportunities have picked up of late, the righty-hitting Williams may have a tough time finding regular starts against right-handed pitching following the recent returns of Jon Berti and Brian Anderson from the injured list.