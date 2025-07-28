The Marlins acquired Etzel (undisclosed) from the Rays on Monday in exchange for Nick Fortes, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

It's the second straight deadline that Etzel has been traded, as he was sent from the Orioles to the Rays in last year's Zach Eflin deal. The 23-year-old has slashed just .230/.360/.347 with five home runs and 17 stolen bases at Double-A Montgomery in 2025 and is currently on the 7-day injured list with an undisclosed injury.