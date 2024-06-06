Meyer will make another start at Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, but Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said he expects the young right-hander to be back in the majors "soon," Nate Karzmer of Fish on First reports.

Schumaker made the statement earlier this week during an interview on the Fish Unfiltered podcast. The Marlins have an opening in their rotation Saturday against the Guardians, but that's expected to go to Roddery Munoz while Meyer makes his scheduled start Friday with Jacksonville. The 22-year-old Meyer struggled initially upon his workload-related demotion to Jacksonville back in April, but he's been better of late with a 17:4 K:BB in 11 innings covering his last three starts. Meyer hasn't gone more than four innings in any outing since the demotion as the Marlins rein in his workload in his first year back from Tommy John surgery. His starts could continue to be abbreviated when he rejoins the big club, but it does sound like Meyer will be back in the majors sooner rather than later.