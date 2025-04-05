Meyer (0-1) was handed the loss after allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings Friday against Atlanta. He struck out eight.

Meyer kept Atlanta in check during his time on the mound, fanning eight and turning in a quality start before the Miami bullpen allowed seven runs. The third inning proved to be the most damaging for Meyer, who gave up a Marcell Ozuna two-run double and Austin Riley RBI single in the frame. The 2020 No. 3 overall pick has flashed some upside out of the gates, having yielded just four earned runs with 15 strikeouts over 11.2 frames, but Meyer would be tough to trust in mixed fantasy leagues in his next projected start on the road against the Mets.