Meyer did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh, pitching 5.2 innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk. He struck out seven.

The 26-year-old right-hander was impressive in his first outing of the season, tossing 93 pitches and generating 12 whiffs while falling one out short of a quality start. After averaging 94.1 mph on his fastball in 2024, Meyer regained some of the velocity he'd lost in this appearance, posting a 95.6 mph average on the pitch. The 2020 first-round pick produced a solid 3.21 ERA with a 11:2 K:BB across 14 innings in the Grapefruit League and looks poised for a year that matches his draft pedigree. Meyer currently lines up to make his second start at Atlanta next weekend.