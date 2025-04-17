Meyer (1-2) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across six innings.

Wednesday was Meyer's third quality start of the season, during which he generated 18 whiffs while punching out eight batters for the second time in four starts. The 26-year-old right-hander still came away with the loss, with two of the three runs he yielded coming on solo home runs by Josh Naylor and Pavin Smith in the second and sixth innings, respectively. Meyer has 27 strikeouts in 24 innings, which ranks eighth in the National League. He's slated to make his next start at home against the Reds next week.