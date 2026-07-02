Marlins' Nate Payne: Having breakout campaign

Payne has posted a 3.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 95:22 K:BB over 68.2 innings this season between Single-A Jupiter and High-A Beloit.

An 18th-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft out of a Pennsylvania high school, Payne gave up an offer from George Mason to start his pro career early, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, and the decision seems to be paying off. While the 20-year-old southpaw sits in the low 90s with his fastball, his velocity has crept up since he was drafted and the pitch comes with significant ride that allows him to work up in the zone. He then turns to a potentially plus curveball and slider for his whiffs. Payne likely still profiles as a back-of-the-rotation option in the majors at best unless he can add more juice to his fastball and improve his changeup, but his development so far has been impressive.