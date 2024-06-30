Fortes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

On the bench for the fourth time in six games, Fortes' standing atop the depth chart at catcher could be on shaky ground. Fortes looked to have gained some job security after the Marlins pushed Christian Bethancourt off their 40-man roster earlier this month, but Ali Sanchez has impressed with a .353 on-base percentage since getting called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on June 21. Sanchez will get another turn behind the plate Sunday at Fortes' expense.