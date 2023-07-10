The Marlins have selected Meyer with the 10th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-5 prep righty from Oregon, Meyer is a spin monster with an athletic, projectable frame. His best pitch is a mid-80s slider that could be a 70-grade offering in time. His low-90s fastball should eventually sit in the mid-to-upper-90s as he adds strength. His changeup and command/control are less reliable tools at this stage, but Meyer has the frame, athleticism, projectability and elite RPMs that teams covet when rolling the dice on a prep righty with a high pick.