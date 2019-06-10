Johnson (leg) has resumed throwing, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Johnson has been sidelined since the end of March after undergoing surgery to repair a tibial stress fracture. While this is a step in the right direction for the young shortstop, Johnson has yet to resume fielding drills and remains a ways away from returning; he's currently three months into his original 5-to-6 month recovery timeline.

