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Marlins' Otto Lopez: Back in action Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lopez (finger) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Tuesday against the Astros, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Lopez sat out the Marlins' last two games while recovering from a finger injury he suffered while fielding a groundball Saturday. The issue appears to have subsided ahead of Tuesday's contest, however, so he'll reclaim his regular spot at shortstop. The 27-year-old has had an outstanding July up to this point, slashing .345/.377/.618 with two homers, nine RBI, eight runs and two steals in 13 games.

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