Marlins' Otto Lopez: Back in action Tuesday

Lopez (finger) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Tuesday against the Astros, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Lopez sat out the Marlins' last two games while recovering from a finger injury he suffered while fielding a groundball Saturday. The issue appears to have subsided ahead of Tuesday's contest, however, so he'll reclaim his regular spot at shortstop. The 27-year-old has had an outstanding July up to this point, slashing .345/.377/.618 with two homers, nine RBI, eight runs and two steals in 13 games.