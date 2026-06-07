Marlins' Otto Lopez: Doubles and triples Sunday

Lopez went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, a double and a run scored during the Marlins' 4-1 win over the Rays on Sunday.

Lopez got the Marlins on the board with an RBI triple in the sixth inning before being brought home one batter later on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Stowers. It was the fourth time this season that Lopez recorded multiple extra-base hits in a game, and he has logged at least two hits in four of his last six outings. In that six-game span, he has gone 10-for-26 (.385) with four extra-base hits, two RBI and four runs scored.