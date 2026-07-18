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Marlins' Otto Lopez: Getting right finger tested

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said after Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Brewers that Lopez will get his right ring finger tested after a ground ball "got the nail pretty good," Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Lopez took a ground ball to his right ring finger in the second inning of Saturday's game. He was able to stay in the contest, but he'll undergo more tests to determine the severity of the injury. Leo Jimenez and Javier Sanoja could see some reps at shortstop if Lopez were to miss time.

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