Lopez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Phillies.

The Marlins shortstop batted cleanup and produced his first career multi-homer performance in this contest. Lopez slugged a 424-foot, three-run homer off Philadelphia starter Taijuan Walker in the first before returning in the seventh to launch a 417-foot solo shot off reliever Jose Alvarado. The 26-year-old has been hot over his last 17 games dating back to Aug. 18, batting .306 (19-for-62) with three homers, 14 RBI and eight runs scored.