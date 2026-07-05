Marlins' Otto Lopez: Homer, double in win

Lopez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and a third RBI in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.

This was Lopez's eighth multi-hit effort in his last 11 games. In that span, he has gone 19-for-48 (.396) with three homers, four doubles, two triples and seven RBI. The shortstop's recent consistency at the plate has him up to a .341 average and .877 OPS on the year, and he's added eight homers, 40 RBI, 57 runs scored, 24 doubles and five triples through 88 contests. He's been improving as the season progresses, though he's unlikely to ever be a significant source of power production.