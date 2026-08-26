The Marlins selected Monteverde's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.

He'll join the Miami bullpen as a replacement for left-hander Cade Gibson, who was optioned to Triple-A. Monteverde previously made his big-league debut last season, giving up four earned runs over 3.2 innings in his lone appearance before being designated for assignment and clearing waivers. He's spent the entire 2026 campaign to date at Jacksonville, recording a 5.84 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 66:38 K:BB in 91 innings over 23 appearances (18 starts).