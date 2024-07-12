Munoz (1-4) was charged with the loss against the Astros on Thursday, allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings while striking out two.

The Astros were able to get to Munoz early, tagging him for runs in four of his first five innings of work, though only four of the six runs that came across would be charged to the right-hander. The 24-year-old then went on to retire six consecutive batters to close out his night, before being relieved by Andrew Nardi with two outs in the seventh. Munoz has now surrendered multiple runs and two or more walks in five consecutive outings (though he came out in relief in his previous outing) and hasn't picked up a win since May 1 against the Rockies.