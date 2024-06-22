Anderson will start Saturday's game against the Mariners, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Anderson made his first big-league start of the season June 14 and gave up four earned runs across only two innings of work. He's worked longer stints while at Triple-A Jacksonville, so it's possible that he could pitch deep enough into the game to be eligible for the win if he can find more effectiveness. Anderson is not on the Marlins' roster, so a formal roster move will have to occur prior to Saturday's game.
