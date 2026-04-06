Marlins' Thomas White: Another rehab start on tap
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (oblique) will make his second rehab assignment for Single-A Jupiter on Wednesday, the Marlins' television broadcast reports.
White made it through 2.1 innings in his first outing, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out four. He'll ultimately end up at Triple-A Jacksonville once he's up to speed.
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