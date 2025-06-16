The Marlins promoted White from High-A Beloit to Double-A Pensacola on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

White missed some time at Beloit with a finger injury but has been excellent when healthy, posting a 2.83 ERA and 53:17 K:BB over 35 innings covering nine starts. He's been especially sharp since returning in late May following a brief stint on the 7-day injured list, turning in a 16:1 K:BB over 10 frames in three outings. White is one of the better left-handed pitching prospects in baseball and has now reached the Double-A level at 20 years of age.