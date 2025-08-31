The Marlins recalled Mesa from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

The 23-year-old will join the Marlins for the second time this season, taking the roster spot of Dane Myers (oblique), who was placed on the injured list. Mesa appeared in just four games during his first MLB stint in May, going 1-for-7 with two walks in four games. He could receive more playing time down the stretch with Miami likely looking to evaluate its talent heading into 2026.