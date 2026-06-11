Marlins' William Kempner: Nabs first big-league win

Kempner (1-0) picked up the win Wednesday, walking two and striking out three over two scoreless, no-hit innings of relief in a victory over the Diamondbacks.

The rookie right-hander took the mound in the seventh inning, the third of four Miami pitchers in a combined shutout, and he wound up being credited with the win. Kempner has yet to allow a run in his first five big-league appearances, posting a 0.75 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB over 6.2 innings, but he doesn't yet appear to be part of the high-leverage picture for manager Clayton McCullough -- he entered Wednesday's contest with the Marlins already up 8-0.