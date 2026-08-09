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Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Big day in Saturday's win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Edwards went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 7-0 rout of the Angels.

The second baseman kicked the Marlins' offense into gear with a two-run double in the third inning as he tied his season high in RBI. Remarkably, it was the first time Edwards had scored multiple runs in a game since June 30 -- coming into Saturday, he'd crossed the plate only four times in his last 31 contests despite consistently hitting in the top half of the lineup. On the season, Edwards sports a .287/.367/.394 slash line with six homers, 18 steals, 44 RBI and 54 runs in 429 plate appearances.

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