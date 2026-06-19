Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Dealing with thumb soreness

Edwards is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants due to thumb soreness, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Manager Clayton McCullough revealed that Edwards has been dealing with thumb soreness which is the reason why is he was out of the lineup Wednesday and is on the bench Friday as well. The Marlins wanted to be cautious and give their second baseman another day off after the off day Thursday. Miami believes he will be ready to go for Saturday's game against San Francisco.