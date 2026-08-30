Edwards (hand) was removed from the game after colliding with Jorbit Vivas at second base in the fifth inning, per Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network.

After having his left wrist/hand area tangled up while trying to tag Vivas at second base, Edwards was removed from the game. Edwards has played every game this season for the Marlins and is in jeopardy of missing his first game as Miami wraps up its series with the Nationals on Monday. Griffin Conine replaced Edwards in the bottom of the fifth while Javier Sanoja moved over to second base.