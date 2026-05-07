Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Getting rest Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.
Edwards' seven-game hit streak ended with an 0-for-4 performance in Wednesday's contest, and the Marlins will now get the second baseman some rest during Thursday's series finale. Leo Jimenez will get the nod at the keystone and bat eighth.
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