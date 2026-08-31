The Marlins placed Edwards on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a left thumb sprain.

Edwards had started or made a cameo off the bench in each of the Marlins' first 137 games, but he'll end up missing action for the first time all season after injuring his thumb when he attempted to apply a tag in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Nationals. The Marlins recalled infielder Jared Serna from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move and could end up leaning on a committee of Serna, Javier Sanoja and Leo Jimenez at second base while Edwards is on the shelf.