Marlins' Xavier Edwards: On bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (wrist) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.
Edwards isn't part of the starting nine for a sixth consecutive game due to right wrist soreness. Graham Pauley will bat eighth and play second base Friday.
