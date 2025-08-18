Edwards is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

The Marlins haven't indicated that Edwards is dealing with an injury, so his absence from the lineup is likely just a planned rest day. The newly recalled Maximo Acosta will fill in at second base in place of Edwards, who started every game dating back to July 1 while slashing .331/.364/.461 with two home runs, nine stolen bases, 31 runs and 15 RBI over that 42-game stretch.