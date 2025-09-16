Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Sitting again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (wrist) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
Tuesday will mark Edwards' third consecutive missed start since being scratched from Saturday's lineup with right wrist discomfort. While he takes another day to recover, Javier Sanoja will pick up a start at the keystone and bat ninth.
