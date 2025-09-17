Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Sitting fourth straight
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (wrist) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus Colorado.
Edwards is now set to miss his fourth straight game due to right wrist soreness, and the Marlins may begin to consider placing him on the injured list if he isn't able to return soon. Javier Sanoja will make another start at second base and bat ninth.
