Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Steals two bases in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards went 2-for-5 with one RBI, one run scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Rays.
Edwards had an active third inning, driving in a run, swiping second base and then scoring later in the frame. The 26-year-old also notched his first multi-steal effort of the year, and he's now hit safely in eight of his past 10 games with two home runs, four RBI and nine runs scored during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .318/.404/.468 with four homers, 16 RBI, 33 runs scored and six stolen bases across 199 plate appearances.
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