Edwards went 3-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Padres.

The 25-year-old switch hitter didn't get any help from his teammates to bring him home, but Edwards had another productive performance from the top of the Marlins' order. He swiped his 17th bag of the season while continuing a hot streak that has seen him hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, slashing .362/.375/.617 during that stretch with nine extra-base hits (seven doubles, a triple and his second career homer) and nine runs scored.