Marlins' Zach Brzykcy: Getting sent back down

The Marlins are going to option Brzykcy to Triple-A Jacksonville prior to Friday's game versus the Cardinals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Brzykcy was recalled to the Marlins on Monday, but did not appear in any games. It is the second time during the 2026 season that the right-hander will have been brought up by the Marlins and did not appear in any games before being sent back down. A corresponding move is yet to be revealed, but it is expected to be Max Meyer coming off of the bereavement list to start in Friday's series opener versus the Cardinals.